TMC MP Mahua Moitra claims 4 Bengali migrants thrown out of Nayagarh; Odisha Police rejects charge

If some people had left Nayagarh, they did it on their own, Nayagarh Superintendent of Police S Susree told PTI.In a post on X, Moitra said, Attention DGPOdisha spnayagarh you have illegally thrown out 4 Bengali speaking Indian citizens from Nayagarh district simply because they were Bengalis. She also threatened to move court on this alleged illegal move in violation of Constitutional norms.There are lakhs of Odiya cooks, gardeners, plumbers others working in Bengal who we treat with love respect.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that four Bengali-speaking Indians were "thrown out" of Nayagrah district in BJP-ruled Odisha since they are Bengalis.

The Odiaha Police denied the charge and said it has set no deadline or asked any person to leave Nayagarh district on suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators. If some people had left Nayagarh, they did it on their own, Nayagarh Superintendent of Police S Susree told PTI.

In a post on X, Moitra said, "Attention @DGPOdisha @spnayagarh you have illegally thrown out 4 Bengali speaking Indian citizens from Nayagarh district simply because they were Bengalis." She also threatened to move court on this alleged illegal move in violation of Constitutional norms.

"There are lakhs of Odiya cooks, gardeners, plumbers & others working in Bengal who we treat with love & respect. You will pay for your actions. Watch out," she said.

In another social media post, the MP also alleged that Odagaon police station in Nayagarh instructed four Bengali migrants, who are bona fide Indian citizens, to leave the district.

The TMC leader claimed that their landlord was pressurised to throw them out and was threatened with arrest, though the SP of West Bengal's Murshidabad district verified their identity.

Responding to the allegations, the Nayagarh SP said the force was verifying the identities of certain individuals in the district.

"No deadline has been given to anyone. Routine verification and identification of suspected persons are going on… No pressure or deadline was given to them to leave," the SP said.

They seem to have left Nayagarh while their verification is going on, the police officer said, adding that some other members of their group are staying and cooperating. Verification at the police and administrative level is continuing, Susree said.

Meanwhile, during the Zero Hour in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday, Odisha BJP MLA Sanatan Bijuli demanded that Bangladeshi infiltrators need to be thrown out of the state. He alleged that these people are engaged in all types of anti-social activities like theft, loot and love Jihad.

