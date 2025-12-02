Auto supplier Schaeffler and Helsing to cooperate on drone development
German auto supplier Schaeffler has signed a memorandum of understanding with defence technology firm Helsing to cooperate on drone development, the companies said on Tuesday. A Helsing spokesperson said the agreement covers the supply of components for drone systems, a resilient supply chain and scaling up drone production.
A Helsing spokesperson said the agreement covers the supply of components for drone systems, a resilient supply chain and scaling up drone production. The MoU was signed in Berlin in the presence of Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Katherina Reiche. Schaeffler CEO Klaus Rosenfeld said the deal marks "a first important step" in the company's expansion into the defence sector, contributing its manufacturing expertise to strengthen Germany's defence capabilities and to safeguard jobs.
The spokesperson declined to give further details, saying that detailed contract terms, including volumes and costs, would be negotiated in the coming weeks.
