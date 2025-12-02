Left Menu

Austrian police say 2 Ukrainians arrested after body found in burnt-out car

Austrian police said on Tuesday that two suspects have been arrested in Ukraine after the body of a 21-year-old man was found in a burnt-out car in Vienna last week.The police statement said the motive was unclear, but withdrawals from the victims crypto wallet were detected, and a large amount of cash was seized from the suspects.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 02-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 19:38 IST
Austrian police say 2 Ukrainians arrested after body found in burnt-out car
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian police said on Tuesday that two suspects have been arrested in Ukraine after the body of a 21-year-old man was found in a burnt-out car in Vienna last week.

The police statement said the motive was unclear, but "withdrawals from the victim's crypto wallet were detected, and a large amount of cash was seized from the suspects. A motive of greed, therefore, seems likely." Police said they could not give further details on the victim's identity due to privacy rules, but Austrian news agency APA said he was a Ukrainian citizen.

Police described the suspects as Ukrainian men, aged 19 and 45, but did not release their names. They were arrested on Saturday.

The body was found on Wednesday in the back seat of a burnt-out black Mercedes with Ukrainian license plates, police told a press conference. The investigation found the fire was started using gasoline. Investigators found a melted canister on the back seat.

An autopsy revealed signs of "massive force blunt trauma," suggesting the man could have died before the car was set on fire, according to Gerhard Winkler from the Vienna State Criminal Investigation Office, APA reported.

The news agency said Ukraine's government had asked Austrian officials to ensure that the criminal proceedings take place in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
2
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
3
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States
4
5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025