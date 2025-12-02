Drunk man breaches Adityanath's security cordon in Varanasi

An apparently drunk man on Tuesday broke through Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's security cordon and advanced towards the stage at the Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 programme being held at Namo Ghat here, police said.

The man, who is mentally ill, was caught by commandos from the chief minister's security detail. ''The young man is a heavy drinker and reached the venue in that state. The young man's name is Joginder Gupta, who sells water at the city station. Joginder is also suffering from mental stress and is undergoing treatment,'' Additional Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said.

The officer said Gupta was sent for a medical check and later taken to a mental hospital.

He said his family confirmed that Gupta is a habitual drinker and is mentally unstable.

