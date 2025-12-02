Left Menu

Drunk man breaches Adityanath's security cordon in Varanasi

An apparently drunk man on Tuesday broke through Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths security cordon and advanced towards the stage at the Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 programme being held at Namo Ghat here, police said.The man, who is mentally ill, was caught by commandos from the chief ministers security detail.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:34 IST
Drunk man breaches Adityanath's security cordon in Varanasi
  • Country:
  • India

An apparently drunk man on Tuesday broke through Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's security cordon and advanced towards the stage at the Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 programme being held at Namo Ghat here, police said.

The man, who is mentally ill, was caught by commandos from the chief minister's security detail. ''The young man is a heavy drinker and reached the venue in that state. The young man's name is Joginder Gupta, who sells water at the city station. Joginder is also suffering from mental stress and is undergoing treatment,'' Additional Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said.

The officer said Gupta was sent for a medical check and later taken to a mental hospital.

He said his family confirmed that Gupta is a habitual drinker and is mentally unstable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

5 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stuck in Cameroon, brought back to India

 India
2
Trump deserves credit for 'very dangerous' peace deals like India-Pakistan: US Secretary of State Rubio

Trump deserves credit for 'very dangerous' peace deals like India-Pakistan: ...

 Global
3
Navy to showcase maritime capabilities with operational demonstration off Kerela coast

Navy to showcase maritime capabilities with operational demonstration off Ke...

 India
4
BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM's 'anti-Hindu' remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025