Allahabad HC revives 37-year-old issue involving SP threatening to 'drag' judge to police station

The Allahabad High Court has revived a 37-year-old issue involving a former superintendent of police (SP) who allegedly threatened to 'drag' a sitting Sessions Judge to the police station during the trial of the case.

The court said that the conduct of the SP could not be ignored simply due to the passage of time.

The bench comprising Justice J J Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar took note of the fact while hearing a criminal appeal filed by Brindawan and others convicted in a murder case lodged at Narahat police station in Lalitpur.

The court took note of the remarks recorded by the presiding officer in the decades-old judgment and directed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to file a personal affidavit disclosing the current status of the officer (the then SP) and the details of action taken against him.

The bench observed, ''The remarks go to the extent that B.K. Bhola, Superintendent of Police, Lalitpur had the audacity and dare to threaten the learned Trial Judge of dragging him to the police station if he summoned certain records from the Police, certain wireless messages, or compelled the S.P. to appear as a defense witness.'' The court noted that while the Trial Judge had recommended departmental action against the officer at the time, he was ''kind in not making a reference to this Court for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings''.

The bench, in its order dated November 27, said that the then Superintendent of Police, Lalitpur, was found by the Sessions Judge to have ''behaved like a goon and threatened the learned Trial Judge''.

