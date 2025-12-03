India Pushes Green Growth Agenda as Environment Minister Calls for Sustainable Competitiveness

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, delivered a Special Plenary Address on “Green Growth: Aligning Sustainability with Competitiveness” at the CII IndiaEdge 2025 forum in New Delhi today. Speaking before industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, he outlined India’s long-term vision for a future where economic expansion is intrinsically tied to environmental responsibility.

The Minister highlighted India’s transformative trajectory under the Viksit Bharat@2047 roadmap, emphasizing that the nation’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rapid infrastructure expansion, and focus on green development have positioned it as a global leader in sustainable growth. Stressing that clean industrialisation enhances rather than restricts progress, he stated, “Clean industrialisation is not a constraint; it is a catalyst for economic expansion, innovation, resilience, and future prosperity.”

He underscored that decarbonising India’s manufacturing sector is not just an environmental goal, but a strategic economic imperative. Reducing carbon intensity, he argued, is essential for strengthening India’s export competitiveness, protecting industries from future carbon-linked trade barriers, and ensuring long-term resilience in global markets.

Shri Yadav highlighted that amid global economic disruptions, resource pressures, and geopolitical turbulence, India has emerged as a trusted global partner championing green technologies, circularity, and nature-based solutions. He noted India's leadership at major international forums, including climate negotiations, where it continues to advocate equity, climate justice, and access to sustainable technologies.

Referring to recent policy reforms, he pointed to the GST 2.0 framework, which significantly reduces tax rates—from 12% to 5%—on renewable energy equipment, biodegradable plastics, effluent treatment plants, and electric vehicles. The Minister urged industries to capitalise on these reforms by investing in green manufacturing, adopting eco-friendly supply chain practices, and scaling green technologies to strengthen India’s competitive advantage globally.

He also highlighted major government measures aimed at accelerating India’s shift to a green industrial ecosystem. These include the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM), the National Critical Mineral Mission 2025, the revised Green Credit Programme, and the Environment Audit Rules 2025. These initiatives, he said, form the backbone of India’s strategy to advance high-tech manufacturing, reduce import dependence, and foster industrial sustainability.

Sharing insights from his participation at CoP30, Shri Yadav noted that the conference outcome aligned with India’s key priorities, especially regarding climate finance, technology access, unilateral trade measures, and a just transition. The establishment of the Technology Implementation Programme and new institutional mechanisms for just transition, he added, reflect growing international recognition of India’s concerns.

A significant portion of his address focused on the pivotal role of Circular Economy frameworks and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Describing EPR as a transformative tool for sustainable industrialization, he emphasized that it can generate 33 lakh green-skilled jobs, boost recycling revenues, formalize the informal waste workforce, and strengthen India’s waste management ecosystem. He encouraged industries to adopt voluntary commitments, noting that initiatives such as output-based Circular Economy PLIs, strong EPR systems, and Green Public Procurement can collectively accelerate India’s march toward an Atmanirbhar Circular Economy.

Shri Yadav called on industries to drive innovation through investment in R&D, collaborations with MSMEs, adoption of clean technologies, and a shift toward green manufacturing. He reiterated that India’s green transition presents unparalleled opportunities to build a globally competitive, self-reliant, and environmentally responsible industrial base.

Concluding his address, the Minister stressed the importance of collective action, remarking, “India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat@2047 is not just about growth; it is about inclusive, resilient, and sustainable prosperity. Together, we will define a path for economic progress that uses sustainability as an opportunity, not a constraint.”

The event was attended by key industry leaders, including Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII; Shri Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Environment; and Shri Masood Alam Mallick, Chairman of the CII National Committee on Waste-to-Worth, who reaffirmed CII’s commitment to partnering with the government to accelerate India’s green growth ambitions.