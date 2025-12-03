Dr P.K. Mishra Urges IIT Dhanbad to Lead India’s Innovation Drive for Viksit Bharat 2047

Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, delivered the inaugural address at the Centenary Foundation Week of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad today, marking a historic milestone for one of India’s oldest engineering institutions. Addressing faculty members, students, alumni, and dignitaries, Dr Mishra highlighted IIT Dhanbad’s century-long legacy and its evolving role in shaping India’s future as a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Earlier this year, Dr Mishra was conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by IIT (ISM) Dhanbad in recognition of his contributions to public administration and national development.

Reflecting on the institute’s 100-year journey, Dr Mishra celebrated IIT Dhanbad’s role as a pioneer of mining education in Asia. He noted its enduring contributions to sectors such as mining, geology, energy, petroleum engineering, and earth sciences. The institute’s research and expertise, he said, have guided national agencies including Coal India, ONGC, GSI, CMPDI, and NTPC. From mine safety standards to exploration technologies and mineral beneficiation methods, IIT Dhanbad’s academic output has influenced India’s policy and industrial frameworks for decades.

“A centenary is not just a celebration — it is a moment of reflection,” Dr Mishra remarked. He urged the institute to deepen its commitment to national transformation, leveraging its intellectual capital to advance India’s long-term development goals.

India’s Vision for 2047: A Developed Nation Built on Innovation

Outlining the Prime Minister’s vision for India@2047, Dr Mishra emphasized the goal of building a nation that is developed, inclusive, technologically advanced, and culturally rooted. Key elements of this vision include:

Atmanirbhar Bharat across all sectors

Women-led development

An innovative, competitive, and inclusive economy

A society free from corruption, casteism, and communalism

He outlined four pillars guiding the Prime Minister’s strategic approach over the last 11 years:

Promoting competitiveness Leveraging technology and innovation Overcoming global challenges with resilience Ensuring last-mile delivery of services

Despite global disruptions—from pandemics and trade wars to geopolitical turbulence and climate change—Dr Mishra affirmed that India has consistently demonstrated resilience. Citing the 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of the current fiscal year, he said India continues to move forward with “courage and confidence in the Amrit Kaal.”

India’s Rise as an Innovation Powerhouse

Dr Mishra highlighted the rapid transformation of India into a global innovation hub, driven by the expansion of the digital economy, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and a vibrant startup ecosystem. With over 100 unicorns and 2 lakh startups, India is now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

He underlined several strategic initiatives shaping India’s technological future:

₹1 lakh crore Anusandhan National Research Fund for high-impact research

IndiaAI Mission to strengthen national AI capabilities

Deep Tech Fund of Funds supporting frontier-tech startups

Investments in quantum science, space exploration, renewable energy, and deep ocean research

These initiatives, he said, will form the backbone of a future-ready innovation ecosystem.

Governance Guided by the Prime Minister’s ‘4S’ Mantra

Dr Mishra elaborated on the Prime Minister’s 4S mantra—Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill—as the foundation of modern governance. He cited large-scale public platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Ayushman Bharat, CoWIN, and the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) as examples of how technology, values, and efficiency are transforming citizen-centric service delivery.

India’s achievements in frontier sectors—from Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 to 200 GW renewable energy capacity and the National Green Hydrogen Mission—demonstrate the nation’s rising global stature. “Many nations across the Global South now see India as a Vishwa Bandhu—a trusted partner,” he noted.

IIT Dhanbad’s Role in National Priorities

Dr Mishra emphasized that IIT Dhanbad holds a unique responsibility in shaping India’s strategic priorities. With its advanced laboratories, supercomputing clusters, seismic observatories, and innovation hubs, the institute is positioned to lead in:

Critical minerals and rare earth research

Energy transition and renewable technologies

Advanced materials and manufacturing

Climate research and disaster resilience

Its recognition as a Centre of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission reflects national trust in its capabilities.

Addressing students, Dr Mishra said, “Technical skill is necessary but not sufficient. Attitude, humility, ethics, teamwork, and the ability to learn continuously define true leadership.” He stressed that India’s progress relies on collective effort, transparency, and respect at all levels of society.

A New Century of Purpose and Possibility

Concluding his address, Dr Mishra said that IIT Dhanbad begins its next century at a time when India has unprecedented clarity of purpose and a well-structured roadmap for the future. “The alignment between IIT Dhanbad’s strengths and the national goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 is unmistakable. The next 25 years will shape how India uses knowledge, technology, and human capital to build a more capable and equitable nation.”

He expressed gratitude to the Director, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, faculty, students, and alumni, and extended best wishes for the institute’s continued excellence and national service.