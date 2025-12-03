Constable accepting 'bribe' caught red-handed in Gurugram, arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Gurugram arrested a constable after catching him red-handed while accepting a Rs-15,000 bribe, an official said on Wednesday.

The constable allegedly threatened to stop construction work as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented last month in the entire NCR, he added.

According to the complaint filed by Rajiv Chanda, a resident of DLF Phase-4, Constable Yashpal, posted at the DLF Sector-29 police station, reached his house and threatened to stop the construction work because of GRAP.

He alleged that the constable demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from him.

An Anti-Corruption Bureau official said the agency, upon verifying the complaint, acted swiftly.

A team arrested the constable on Tuesday evening after catching him red-handed while accepting the money from the complainant.

An FIR was registered against the accused constable and a further probe is underway, he added.

