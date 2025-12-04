HCL Squash Indian Tour 4: It's Joshna vs Anahat for women's crown

Former women's world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa will take on teenage top seed Anahat Singh in the final of the HCL Squash Indian Tour 4, while Velavan Senthilkumar will vie for the men's crown.

Joshna beat sixth seed Tanvi Khanna 6-11, 12-10, 11-1, 5-11, 11-5, while Anahat took down South African third seed Hayley Ward 11-8, 11-6, 11-6.

Meanwhile, top seed Senthilkumar edged out French seventh seed Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7, and will meet unseeded Egyptian Adam Hawal for the title.

