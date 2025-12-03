Nagaland govt reaffirms full commitment to inclusive infrastructure for PWDs

Nagaland on Wednesday observed International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), reiterating the government's commitment to making the state fully accessible.

The event, held coinciding with ongoing 10-day long Hornbill Festival at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, on the theme "Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress" was observed under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare and the Nagaland State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NSCPD).

Advisor for the Social Welfare department, Wangpang Konyak, in his address, said the Neiphiu Rio government is "fully committed to removing barriers and building a truly inclusive Nagaland." He announced a series of measures are underway, including retrofitting government buildings, transport hubs and public spaces, and ensuring that all new projects follow universal design standards such as ramps, elevators, tactile paving, accessible washrooms and audio-visual signals.

He said that all government schools are being made barrier-free with trained teachers, assistive devices and digital learning materials to ensure no child is left behind. Strict enforcement of job reservations and a shift from charity to empowerment remain key priorities, he said.

Reaffirming continued financial support, Konyak highlighted the Rs 1 crore Corpus Fund initiated in 2023 to support entrepreneurship among persons with disabilities. Calling disability rights "human rights," the advisor said inclusion must become the State's standard practice. Delivering the keynote address, Limawabang Jamir, Secretary, Social Welfare Department and State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, said the observance at the Hornbill Festival venue added significance to the global day. This year's theme calls for systemic change, he said.

Jamir stressed that true progress is impossible without equal access and equal opportunities for every citizen. He acknowledged the contributions of district administrations, civil society groups, advocates and caregivers who work to uphold the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities in Nagaland.

Recognising the presence of artists, entrepreneurs, performers and sportspersons with disabilities, he said their participation exemplifies that "ability, creativity and excellence know no boundaries." On the occasion, the first financial assistance from the CM corpus fund amounting to Rs 2 lakh each was handed over to three young entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The programme also featured performances and participation by persons with disabilities, release of video documentaries of model PWDs and disability pride fair.

