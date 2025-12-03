SA and Mozambique Set to Deepen Energy Cooperation Under BNC Talks

South Africa and Mozambique are preparing to significantly intensify their energy partnership as both nations reinforce economic and strategic cooperation under the fourth South Africa–Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC). The commitment was underscored by Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministerial delegation in Maputo on Wednesday.

A Long-Standing, Strategic Partnership

Ramokgopa highlighted that the energy relationship between the neighbouring countries is not only historic but deeply rooted in mutual benefit. Mozambique ranks as South Africa’s fourth largest global trading partner, illustrating the breadth of the economic ties between the two nations.

“We are joining the President in the Bi-National Commission… to strengthen the relationship between the two countries,” he said, noting that cultural, geographic and commercial links provide a strong foundation for expanding cooperation.

Electricity Exchange Central to Bilateral Relations

Energy cooperation has long been a key pillar of the South Africa–Mozambique partnership. South Africa currently imports more than 1 000 megawatts of electricity from the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Scheme (HCB), one of Southern Africa’s most significant renewable energy assets. This supply plays an important stabilising role in South Africa’s grid during periods of high demand.

Simultaneously, South Africa exports electricity to key industrial operations in Mozambique, including South32’s Mozal aluminium smelter, one of the region’s largest energy-intensive industrial facilities.

Ramokgopa noted that such exchanges reflect “a lot of collaboration” and a shared commitment to supporting regional economic activity through secure and reliable energy flows.

Expanding Cooperation Through Natural Gas Development

Looking to the future, both governments intend to expand cooperation into Mozambique’s growing natural gas sector, driven by large offshore discoveries in the Rovuma Basin. The Minister emphasised that the two countries aim to jointly explore opportunities to convert natural gas into electricity, improving energy security and supporting industrialisation on both sides of the border.

“We intend on working together on their new finds, so that we get to convert the gas into electricity… It’s on the back of mutual benefit for both countries,” he said.

Such cooperation is expected to boost cross-border energy trade, enhance regional power stability and potentially create new industrial corridors linked to energy production.

Energy Cooperation as a Driver of Regional Stability

Ramokgopa stressed that strengthening energy collaboration is not merely a technical exercise; it forms part of a broader strategy to foster economic stability, investment confidence and shared development across the region.

“There’s no better way of doing that than ensuring that the lights are on and the economy is powered,” he said.

New MOU Signals Deepening Trust

During the BNC engagements, the two countries signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Energy Cooperation, which the Minister described as a clear symbol of confidence in the bilateral relationship and its long-term trajectory.

“The MOU is an indication of the strength of that relationship. We’re looking forward to a productive day and ensuring that we grow the economy of both countries,” Ramokgopa said.

The renewed commitments under the BNC are expected to pave the way for expanded infrastructure development, cleaner energy solutions, and stronger regional energy markets in the years ahead.