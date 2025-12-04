Left Menu

Venezuelan president Maduro confirms call with Trump, says it was 'respectful and cordial'

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 05:11 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed on Wednesday that he had a "respectful and cordial" conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about 10 days ago.

Maduro also said that steps were being taken toward a respectful dialogue between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

