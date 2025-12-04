Venezuelan president Maduro confirms call with Trump, says it was 'respectful and cordial'
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed on Wednesday that he had a "respectful and cordial" conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about 10 days ago.
Maduro also said that steps were being taken toward a respectful dialogue between the two countries.
