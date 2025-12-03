Left Menu

GRP head constable assaults disabled man at MP's Nagda railway station; suspended

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:24 IST
A head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) allegedly thrashed a man with physical disability at Nagda station in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, leading to his suspension, an official said on Wednesday.

A video of the assault surfaced on social media platforms, prompting authorities to take action against the accused head constable, identified by police only as Mansingh.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (GRP) Padmavilochan Shukla confirmed Mansingh's suspension and added an investigation has been ordered in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on platform No. 1 of the station on Tuesday afternoon, where Mansingh was on duty.

The video showed the head constable first slapping the man with physical disability and then kicking him, after which the victim walks off the platform crying.

Mansingh said the man was sleeping on the platform and when he asked him to leave, the latter started hurling abuses, which resulted in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

