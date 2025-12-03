Punjab: Key accused held in grenade attack at Gurdaspur police station

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a key accused in the Gurdaspur grenade attack case.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Ramuwal in Bathinda district.

The development came close on the heels of the Punjab Police arresting four accused persons -- Pradeep Kumar, Gurdit, Naveen Chaudhary and Kush -- in connection with a grenade attack at Gurdaspur City police station which took place on November 25 and caused splinter injuring to two women.

Police teams had recovered one P-86 hand grenade and two pistols from their possession. With this arrest, the total number of persons held in the case has risen to five.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that Mohan Singh was in contact with Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Acting under his instructions, the accused played a role in carrying out the grenade attack with the intention of spreading terror in the state of Punjab, he said.

In a statement, the DGP said that the investigation remains active and further leads are being pursued to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, said that based on technical and human intelligence, they shared secret information with the Gurdaspur Police, on the basis of which Mohan Singh was apprehended.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya said on the disclosure of Mohan Singh, police teams have also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with live cartridges, besides impounding a motorcycle, which the module had used in the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)