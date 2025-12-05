Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Murmu

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

''Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' it said.

