Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi calls on President Murmu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:18 IST
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.
''Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' it said.
