Two men electrocuted in Ambala

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:36 IST
Two men got electrocuted in a farmhouse of a village near Ambala City, police Wednesday said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening, they said.

After the incident, villagers held a protest on Wednesday demanding to lodge a FIR against the owner of the farmhouse who allegedly took both of them to his farmhouse for some repair work.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (40) and Banti (28), the police said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased told the police that the owner of the farm house took both the persons to his farm house for some repair work.

They said both people came in contact with high tension wire which was crossing over the farmhouse.

They alleged that the indent occurred due to negligence of the farm house owner.

Police said that the matter is being investigated and after investigation the case will be registered in this matter.

The owner of the farmhouse was not contactable over phone for his comment.

