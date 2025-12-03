ED attaches Rs 2.58 crore property of HP Assistant Drug Controller

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 2.58 crore as part of a money laundering probe against Assistant Drug Controller in Himachal Pradesh, Nishant Sareen, and his associate Komal Khanna, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The assets, which were attached on December 2, include a residential building in Shimla and an apartment in Sector 20 of Haryana's Panchkula.

The ED has been carrying out the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau under Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The FIR accused Sareen of bribery, forgery and corruption when he was posted as Assistant Drug Controller at Baddi in Solan district.

Sareen was subsequently arrested, and a chargesheet was filed in 2021 against him and Khanna.

In 2022, Haryana Police registered another FIR against Sareen, Khanna and their other associates for alleged extortion, intimidation and forgery of the partnership deed of Zhenia Pharmaceuticals located in Panchkula.

Investigation revealed that Sareen's official position was misused to allegedly raise Khanna's share in the firm from 50 per cent to 95 per cent.

On September 23, 2025, a third FIR was registered against Sareen, accusing him of accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.66 crore while he was posted as Drug Inspector and Assistant Drug Controller in Himachal Pradesh.

The ED stated that Sareen, while being posted in various locations including Nahan, Baddi and Solan, had misused his position to collect illegal compensation from pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. The probe also revealed that several pharmaceutical companies were coerced into conducting business at heavy losses with Zhenia Pharmaceuticals and Nia Pharma, both allegedly controlled and managed by Khanna.

The proceeds of crime were allegedly channelled into acquisition of personal assets, bank deposits, and properties held in the names of Khanna and Sareen's family members.

In June 2025, the ED conducted raids in the case and seized incriminating documents, jewellery and vehicles, worth approximately Rs 3.20 crore.

