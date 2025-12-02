UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Maduro swears "absolute loyalty" to Venezuelan people

(Recasts with Maduro comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) -

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he swears "absolute loyalty" to the Venezuelan people, amid mounting tensions with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Maduro, ringed by other top officials, spoke to a crowd outside the presidential palace, after the government called a march to swear in new local party leaders for the ruling PSUV socialist party.

Tensions between the two countries, including U.S. strikes against alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean, repeated threats by Trump to extend military operations to land and the designation of Cartel de los Soles, a group the Trump administration says includes Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organization, have been escalating for months. Maduro denies any criminal activities. On Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said President Donald Trump would meet with top advisers to discuss Venezuela, following his confirmation on Sunday that he spoke with Maduro. "Be sure that just as I swore before the body of our commander Chavez before saying goodbye to him, absolute loyalty at the cost of my own life and tranquility, I swear to you absolute loyalty until beyond when we can live this beautiful and heroic history," Maduro said, referring to his predecessor Hugo Chavez. "Be sure that I will never fail you, never, ever, never."

Maduro was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who was wearing a red baseball cap embroidered with 'doubt is betrayal', as well as other top officials. The Venezuelan National Assembly on Monday suspended an extraordinary session to debate forming a commission to investigate the boat strikes. The Assembly's press office said the session was rescheduled for Tuesday, its regular debate day.

U.S. troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people. Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez had announced Monday's session over the weekend after meeting relatives of the deceased. He said the move aimed to protect the families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)