Left Menu

Andhra CM reviews infra projects with Adani

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-12-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 09:34 IST
Andhra CM reviews infra projects with Adani
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani to review ongoing infrastructure projects and discuss new investment opportunities in the state.

The chief minister noted that the meeting focused on major developments planned in Amaravati and the potential to accelerate growth through collaborative initiatives.

''It was a pleasure to meet Gautam Adani and Karan Adani as we reviewed key infrastructure projects and explored emerging opportunities for Andhra Pradesh,'' Naidu said in a post on 'X' late Wednesday.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh said he, along with the CM, held discussions with the Adani Group leadership on the progress of existing projects.

''We discussed Adani Group's ongoing infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh and the upcoming new investments planned for the state's future growth,'' said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

TMC MPs protest over Central dues for West Bengal

 India
2
ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

ADB, World Bank launch Pacific islands projects under new cofinancing model

 Philippines
3
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Italian police seek governance documents from 13 fashion firms in labour abuse probe

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Italian police seek governance documents from 13 fashion fir...

 Global
4
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025