Transforming Education: Innovative Reforms in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is taking bold steps in transforming its education system under the leadership of Chief Minister Naidu, with a vision to make it a national role model. Promising low-interest loans and launching the 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' scheme to support students' foreign education dreams, the government is prioritizing student aspirations.

Moreover, the introduction of 'no bag days' reflects a commitment to reducing study pressures, encouraging more effective learning methodologies. Attending a mega parent-teacher meeting, Naidu emphasized the importance of guiding students, whom he likened to precious stones awaiting the right polish.

The state is also launching programs like the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) initiative. Naidu, accompanied by Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh, engaged students with modern literacy tools, demonstrating the government's dedication to leveraging technology in education improvement efforts.

