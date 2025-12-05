Left Menu

Andhra CM, HRD Minister participate in parent teacher meeting

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:14 IST
Andhra CM, HRD Minister participate in parent teacher meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday participated in a mega parent-teacher meeting here in Parvatipuram Manyam district.

Naidu and his son Lokesh sat in a classroom with children in a government school at Bhamini village and engaged a girl student in a reading exercise in the Telugu language from a tablet.

After the student completed reading, Naidu informed the student of her accuracy, words per minute and mispronunciations with the assistance of technology. He advised her on where she needs to improve. Similarly, the CM and Lokesh engaged the girl in identifying and pronouncing English letters as Naidu shifted from exercise to exercise on the tablet.

Later, Naidu made the girl read an English passage and engaged her in other learning activities, according to an official video link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Protest Sparks Legal Action: Tamil Nadu BJP Chiefs Face Charges

Protest Sparks Legal Action: Tamil Nadu BJP Chiefs Face Charges

 India
2
Odisha Tackles College Ragging: Swift Actions and Settlements Unveiled

Odisha Tackles College Ragging: Swift Actions and Settlements Unveiled

 India
3
We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within next 3 days: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu.

We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within ...

 Global
4
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025