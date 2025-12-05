Andhra CM, HRD Minister participate in parent teacher meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday participated in a mega parent-teacher meeting here in Parvatipuram Manyam district.

Naidu and his son Lokesh sat in a classroom with children in a government school at Bhamini village and engaged a girl student in a reading exercise in the Telugu language from a tablet.

After the student completed reading, Naidu informed the student of her accuracy, words per minute and mispronunciations with the assistance of technology. He advised her on where she needs to improve. Similarly, the CM and Lokesh engaged the girl in identifying and pronouncing English letters as Naidu shifted from exercise to exercise on the tablet.

Later, Naidu made the girl read an English passage and engaged her in other learning activities, according to an official video link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)