Nigerian national held with Rs 51 lakh drugs in Palghar

Police have seized the banned mephedrone drug valued at Rs 51 lakh from a Nigerian national in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on Tuesday at Pragati Nagar in the Nalasopara area. They apprehended Uba alias Noso Uba Chinoso Wisdom (30), a Nigerian national residing in the locality, and seized 255 gm of mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 51,10,000 from his possession, a police release said.

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)