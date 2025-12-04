IAF–French Air Forces Conclude Garuda 2025, Boosting Joint Combat Skills

The 8th edition of Exercise Garuda, a premier bilateral air combat exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), concluded on 27 November 2025 at Air Base 118, Mont-de-Marsan, France. The IAF contingent returned to India on 02 December 2025, marking the successful completion of one of the force’s most significant international engagements of the year.

Exercise Garuda is held under the framework of the longstanding defence cooperation between India and France, reflecting shared strategic interests and a growing commitment to regional and global security. The 2025 edition further deepened operational synergy, tactical understanding and mutual trust between the two air forces.

High-End Air Combat Operations: Fighters, Refuellers and Heavy-Lift Aircraft

For Garuda 2025, the IAF deployed:

Su-30MKI multirole fighters

IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft

C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft

These platforms enabled the IAF to participate in a wide spectrum of missions including:

Beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements

Strike packages with fighter escorts

Large Force Engagements (LFEs) with mixed assets

Air-to-air refuelling operations

Long-range air mobility drills

The aircraft operated alongside advanced French fighter platforms such as the Rafale, Mirage-2000 variants and supporting assets, creating a realistic and high-tempo combat scenario.

Interoperability: Joint Mission Planning and Coordinated Execution

A key highlight of the exercise was the joint mission planning process, where pilots and mission commanders from both forces collaborated closely to design realistic operational scenarios. These included:

Deep strike missions

Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD)

Defensive counter-air operations

Composite Air Operations (COMAO)

The coordinated execution of these missions helped both sides gain deeper insights into each other's tactics, operational doctrines and command structures. The exercise environment also exposed aircrew to advanced threat simulations, electronic warfare elements and dynamic air-to-air engagements.

Technical Excellence: Maintenance Crew and High Serviceability

The IAF’s technical and maintenance teams ensured exceptional aircraft serviceability, enabling the execution of all planned sorties without major disruptions. Their round-the-clock support showcased the IAF’s operational preparedness during overseas deployments.

French maintenance personnel, in turn, shared technical best practices related to rapid turnaround, weapons loading and advanced diagnostics for next-generation aircraft.

Senior Leadership Interaction and Mutual Appreciation

During the closing ceremony, senior IAF and FASF officials interacted with the participating aircrew, acknowledging:

Professionalism

Discipline

Mission readiness

Commitment to joint training

Both sides emphasised that Garuda 2025 was not merely an exercise but a vital step toward building a modern, interoperable partnership capable of responding to emerging global security challenges.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership and Future Cooperation

Exercise Garuda 2025 reaffirmed the deep-rooted strategic partnership between India and France — encompassing defence, aerospace cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint development of high-end military technologies.

The IAF described Garuda as one of its largest international engagements of 2025, offering:

Valuable operational lessons

Exposure to modern Western combat doctrines

Enhanced jointmanship with friendly foreign air forces

The insights gained will feed directly into the IAF’s evolving war-fighting strategies, ensuring greater preparedness for multi-domain operations.