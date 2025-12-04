Maharashtra govt transfers three IAS officers
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred three Indian Administrative Service officers.
It appointed Avinash Dhakne as additional commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Atul Patne has been named principal secretary (administrative innovation excellence and good governance) in place of Rajesh Aggarwal who held the post prior to becoming the chief secretary on December 1.
Director (IT) Kanhuraj Bagate has been made joint secretary planning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI-driven sustainable development begins in Maharashtra's energy sector : Fadnavis
As per Union govt's instructions, Raj Bhavan now Maharashtra Lok Bhavan
Vigilance squads to monitor revenue officials across Maharashtra
Maharashtra govt gives legal status to digitally issued 7/12 land title extracts, mutation records
Maharashtra turmeric farmer becomes entrepreneur by turning crop into kitchen commodity