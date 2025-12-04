Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:16 IST
Maharashtra govt transfers three IAS officers
The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred three Indian Administrative Service officers.

It appointed Avinash Dhakne as additional commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Atul Patne has been named principal secretary (administrative innovation excellence and good governance) in place of Rajesh Aggarwal who held the post prior to becoming the chief secretary on December 1.

Director (IT) Kanhuraj Bagate has been made joint secretary planning.

