As per Union govt's instructions, Raj Bhavan now Maharashtra Lok Bhavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:51 IST
The nameplate of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan has been changed to Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, an official said on Thursday.

''As per the instructions of the Central government, the name of Maharashtra Raj Bhavan has been changed to Lok Bhavan. In this regard, the name displayed on the main gate of Raj Bhavan was replaced on Wednesday night,'' a statement said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat changed the name of Raj Bhavan to 'Maharashtra Lok Bhavan' with an aim of making it more people-friendly, transparent, and committed to public welfare, a statement said.

Lok Bhavan' should no longer remain only a residence and office of the governor but evolve into a dynamic centre of dialogue and engagement with citizens, various sections of society, students, researchers, farmers, and civil society organizations, Devvrat had said.

