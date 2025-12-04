Left Menu

NCB arrests 8 in Mizoram linked to Myanmar border drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested eight people who were allegedly part of a cross-border narcotics trafficking racket originating from Myanmar and going up to the northeastern states and Bangladesh.The federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement that among those arrested on Wednesday from Aizawl was a habitual trafficker named Jabrul Hoque.

NCB arrests 8 in Mizoram linked to Myanmar border drugs case
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested eight people who were allegedly part of a cross-border narcotics trafficking racket originating from Myanmar and going up to the northeastern states and Bangladesh.

The federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement that among those arrested on Wednesday from Aizawl was a ''habitual'' trafficker named Jabrul Hoque. Hoque is stated to be the kingpin of the syndicate and a resident of Karimganj in Assam.

The arrests, along with the seizure of 5.9 kg of methamphetamine, were made by the NCB and the CRPF. The action was undertaken by the Agartala zonal office of the central agency, according to an NCB officer.

The street value of the seized drugs is about Rs 4.8 crore, another officer said.

Preliminary investigation shows that the seized drugs were smuggled across the India-Myanmar border near Champhai (Mizoram) and were being transported to Sonamura, Tripura, for trafficking into Bangladesh, the first officer said.

The NCB, last month, also arrested a ''known'' drugs trafficker of the region named Abu Saleh Md Saifuddin alias Mittu from Guwahati, the officer added.

