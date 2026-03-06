CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Prasad Singh on Friday visited a security forces camp deep within the Saranda forest in Jharkhand, officials reported. Singh's visit was aimed at reviewing ongoing anti-Naxal operations and strengthening strategic measures against left-wing extremism in the region.

During his visit, Singh emphasized the importance of adhering to a March 31 deadline for eliminating Naxalite presence and ensuring strict safety protocols to avoid casualties from hidden IEDs. He urged the security forces to keep up relentless pressure in Maoist strongholds.

The DG also met with district police officials, including West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu, to discuss strategies for intensifying the campaign against Naxalites. His intervention follows a previous successful operation in January, where notable Maoist leaders were neutralized.

(With inputs from agencies.)