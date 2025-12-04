Left Menu

UK police charge 31-year-old man linked to Manchester synagogue attacker

Bashir was arrested on November 27 at Manchester Airport and was on Thursday charged with preparation for acts of terrorism and three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

Updated: 04-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:41 IST
British police said they had charged a 31-year-old man with terrorism offences, following his arrest in connection with an attack on a Manchester synagogue in October which left two Jewish worshippers dead. Police said that while Mohammad Asim Bashir had not committed an offence in relation to the attack itself, their investigation led to him being charged with other terrorism offences, including sharing terrorist publications with the perpetrator of the attack, Jihad Al-Shamie.

Al-Shamie, a 35-year old British citizen of Syrian descent, began stabbing people outside the synagogue on October 2, telling police he was acting for Islamic State before officers shot him dead. Bashir was arrested on November 27 at Manchester Airport and was on Thursday charged with preparation for acts of terrorism and three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police described him as a British national whose self-defined ethnicity is British Pakistani.

