Left Menu

Alexander-Arnold injures leg days before Real Madrid faces Manchester City

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:29 IST
Alexander-Arnold injures leg days before Real Madrid faces Manchester City
  • Country:
  • Spain

Trent Alexander-Arnold has injured his left leg days before Real Madrid faces Manchester City in the Champions League.

The England right back hurt an upper left leg muscle. He exited a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao early in the second half on Wednesday.

The former Liverpool player was sidelined for around six weeks this season due to a different left leg injury. Alexander-Arnold made four consecutive starts for Xabi Alonso's side before this latest setback.

The club did not indicate on Thursday how long it expected Alexander-Arnold to be out.

Madrid hosts Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday and welcomes City three days later in the Champions League.

Madrid's other right back, Dani Carvajal, was also unavailable after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
2
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
3
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global
4
Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

Microsoft to lift productivity suite prices for businesses, governments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025