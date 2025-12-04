Assam: Two jail escapees sentenced to two more years in prison

A court in Morigaon on Thursday sentenced two convicts to additional two years of rigorous imprisonment for escaping from the district jail, officials said.

The duo was serving a 20-year sentence at Morigaon prison after being convicted under the POCSO Act when they escaped on October 11, 2024. They were re-arrested within a month, and a new case was registered against them, identified as Sarifuddin and Jiarul Islam.

''After trial, the court convicted the duo under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each,'' the officials added.

