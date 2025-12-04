Assam: Two jail escapees sentenced to two more years in prison
- Country:
- India
A court in Morigaon on Thursday sentenced two convicts to additional two years of rigorous imprisonment for escaping from the district jail, officials said.
The duo was serving a 20-year sentence at Morigaon prison after being convicted under the POCSO Act when they escaped on October 11, 2024. They were re-arrested within a month, and a new case was registered against them, identified as Sarifuddin and Jiarul Islam.
''After trial, the court convicted the duo under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each,'' the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 10
- 000
- Jiarul Islam
- Section 262
- Morigaon
- Sarifuddin
ALSO READ
J&K Bank sanctions loans to 10,000 youth under Mission Yuva scheme
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines
DDA's owes Rs 17,000 cr in liabilities, over 34,000 of its flats unsold: Lok Sabha told
US filings for jobless benefits fall to 191,000, lowest since September of 2022
Over 99,000 ha forest land diverted for projects in last five years: Govt