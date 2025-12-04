Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Elderly jeweller stabbed to death during robbery, son injured

When he resisted, the assailant stabbed him three times, leading to his death on the spot.Hearing the commotion, Vermas 46-year-old son, Rupinder Verma, who resides on the first floor above the shop, rushed to intervene.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:32 IST
Ghaziabad: Elderly jeweller stabbed to death during robbery, son injured
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old jeweller was stabbed to death on Thursday morning during a robbery at his shop in the Govindpuri area here, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said a robber entered the shop of Girdhari Lal Verma and attempted to steal ornaments. When he resisted, the assailant stabbed him three times, leading to his death on the spot.

Hearing the commotion, Verma's 46-year-old son, Rupinder Verma, who resides on the first floor above the shop, rushed to intervene. He too was injured with a knife during the struggle, but with help from a neighbour, overpowered and caught the robber.

The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of the same area, the officer said.

Police arrived at the scene, took the accused into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed to committing the robbery and stabbing Lal when he resisted.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and Rupinder's injuries will be assessed after medical examination.

The local traders' union had initially announced a market closure in protest, but later postponed it following discussions with officials. Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
2
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
3
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
4
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025