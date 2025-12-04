Tripura court sentences man to 20 yr RI for abducting, raping minor

A court in Tripura's Unakoti district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl three years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Court judge Amarendra Kumar Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, and failure to pay the amount would attract an additional two months in prison, Public Prosecutor Sunirmal Deb told reporters.

The minor, hailing from Srinathpur in Irani police station area, went missing on October 25, 2022. Her family could not trace her even after carrying out extensive search. Later, they learnt that a person had abducted the girl and took her to Golakpur tea garden, where he raped her.

The survivor's father filed a complaint at Irani police station, following which the accused was arrested and the charge-sheet was filed.

