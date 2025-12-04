Left Menu

Ghaziabad: 25-year-old transgender inmate found hanging in district jail

Rahul was released on bail for a period before being rearrested by Nandgram police, and sent back to jail in 2025.The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and under investigation, the officer said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:56 IST
Ghaziabad: 25-year-old transgender inmate found hanging in district jail
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old transgender inmate allegedly died by suicide in Dasna district jail here, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased -- identified as Rahul alias Pari -- was found hanging by a scarf in the bathroom of a cell, Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said.

A jail constable on duty spotted the inmate on Wednesday night and alerted the administration. Officials rushed to the spot, completed the legal formalities and sent the body for a postmortem examination, the official said. The autopsy will be conducted under the supervision of a panel of doctors and a magistrate, and the process will be videographed, he added.

Rahul had been lodged in the jail in connection with a case registered under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Nandgram police station in 2021.

During investigation, the charge was converted to Section 307 (attempt to murder). Rahul was released on bail for a period before being rearrested by Nandgram police, and sent back to jail in 2025.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and under investigation, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
2
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
3
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States
4
Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says

Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, pr...

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025