Man killed in leopard attack in Uttarakhand's Pauri, nearby schools shut for 2 days

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:07 IST
A 45-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, prompting the administration to order the shooting of the animal and declare a two-day holiday for schools in the area, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when Rajendra Nautiyal of Gajald village was attacked by the leopard.

Police and forest department teams rushed to the spot on receiving information.

District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria, local MLA Rajkumar Pori and other officials also visited the scene.

Bhadoria said the chief wildlife warden has granted permission to shoot the leopard and a shooter has been deployed.

She further said all private and government schools, along with anganwadis in the area, will remain closed on Friday and Saturday as a precautionary measure.

The district magistrate met with the victim's family members and expressed condolences, assuring them of full administration support.

Forest department officials said the family will receive a government grant of Rs 10 lakh.

