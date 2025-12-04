Man killed in leopard attack in Uttarakhand's Pauri, nearby schools shut for 2 days
A 45-year-old man was killed in a leopard attack in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, prompting the administration to order the shooting of the animal and declare a two-day holiday for schools in the area, officials said.
The incident occurred around 6:30 am when Rajendra Nautiyal of Gajald village was attacked by the leopard.
Police and forest department teams rushed to the spot on receiving information.
District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria, local MLA Rajkumar Pori and other officials also visited the scene.
Bhadoria said the chief wildlife warden has granted permission to shoot the leopard and a shooter has been deployed.
She further said all private and government schools, along with anganwadis in the area, will remain closed on Friday and Saturday as a precautionary measure.
The district magistrate met with the victim's family members and expressed condolences, assuring them of full administration support.
Forest department officials said the family will receive a government grant of Rs 10 lakh.
