PTI | Kushinagar | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:13 IST
UP man get rigorous imprisonment for life for raping three-year-old girl
A special court here on Thursday sent a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a three-year-old girl more than five years ago.

The POCSO court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the convict.

Assistant District Government Advocate Phoolbadan said Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar, while convicting Satyendra in the case, observed that he could not be permitted to live in a civilised society, as, given the opportunity, he would victimise another innocent child.

The court concluded that a person committing such a heinous act against a three-year-old child deserves the maximum punishment.

The government advocate said a case in the incident was filed on June 23, 2020, based on a complaint that Satyendra lured the three-year-old girl to his house under the pretext of giving her a mango.

The girl's mother reached Satyendra's house while frantically searching for her daughter and caught him in the act. Satyendra fled as the woman raised an alarm. He was later arrested.

