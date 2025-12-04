FCC approves AT&T $1 billion purchase of spectrum from US Cellular
The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it has approved AT&T's deal to buy some wireless spectrum licenses from U.S. Cellular in a $1.02 billion deal after the Texas-based carrier committed to end DEI programs.
The FCC has been requiring telecom carriers to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs as a condition of approving transactions since President Donald Trump took office. The FCC said the deal will result in "enhancing AT&T's network coverage, capacity and performance resulting in a better customer experience."
