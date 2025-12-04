Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC directs govt to revise Draftsman selection list

After irregularities surfaced, the recruitment process was handed over to the Public Service Commission, which issued a fresh advertisement on May 29, 2023, for 64 posts.The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, and the results were declared on December 21, 2023.

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Public Service Commission to revise the selection list for appointments to Draftsman posts, ruling that the Urban Development Department must adhere to the standards prescribed for ITI certificate and diploma holders.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani.

The petition was filed by Prakash, a resident of Chamoli, who challenged the selection list issued on January 8, 2025. He alleged that the merit list carried separate cut-offs in violation of existing rules and that no ITI-qualified candidate, including himself, had been selected.

After the matter came to light, selected candidates Lalit Mohan Pandey and 32 others applied to be impleaded in the case.

The initial advertisement for the posts was issued by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) in 2021. After irregularities surfaced, the recruitment process was handed over to the Public Service Commission, which issued a fresh advertisement on May 29, 2023, for 64 posts.

The written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, and the results were declared on December 21, 2023. The selection list dated January 8, 2025, was subsequently challenged by the petitioner.

