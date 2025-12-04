Left Menu

3 arrested in Rajasthan for forging documents to become doctors

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:52 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly securing internships in government hospitals using forged Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates, officials of Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) said on Thursday.

Additional Director General (SOG) Vishal Bansal said the three men had completed their MBBS degrees from abroad but repeatedly failed to clear the FMGE, a mandatory exam for foreign-trained doctors to practise in India.

Despite failing the FMGE multiple times between 2022 and 2024, Piyush Kumar Trivedi of Dausa allegedly obtained a fake qualification certificate for Rs 16 lakh with the help of Devendra Singh Gurjar and Shubham Gurjar, who were part of a wider forgery network.

Using the fake document, Trivedi secured a National Medical Commission (NMC) approval and was allotted an internship at Government Medical College in Karauli, officials said.

The SOG probe later revealed that both Devendra and Shubham had also used forged FMGE certificates to complete their own internships -- Devendra at Government Medical College in Dausa and Shubham at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Alwar.

''Preliminary investigation suggests this is not an isolated case. The accused not only procured fake certificates for themselves but were also facilitating others through a criminal network,'' ADG Bansal said.

The agency is now tracing the larger network involved in preparing forged FMGE certificates, intermediaries who arranged the documents, and others who may have secured internships or postings using fake credentials.

