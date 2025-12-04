Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bihar woman killed, teen critical after falling from moving train in Bundi

A 30-year-old woman was found dead on railway track, while a 17-year-old boy with her was in a critically injured state after allegedly falling from a moving train in Bundi district on Thursday, police said.The duo allegedly slipped from the coach gate and fell onto the tracks near Gudla railway station early Thursday morning, while travelling from Nizamuddin, Delhi to Mumbai, they added.The deceased woman was identified as Banita Devi of Saharsa district in Bihar.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 04-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 19:41 IST
Rajasthan: Bihar woman killed, teen critical after falling from moving train in Bundi
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman was found dead on railway track, while a 17-year-old boy with her was in a critically injured state after allegedly falling from a moving train in Bundi district on Thursday, police said.

The duo allegedly slipped from the coach gate and fell onto the tracks near Gudla railway station early Thursday morning, while travelling from Nizamuddin, Delhi to Mumbai, they added.

The deceased woman was identified as Banita Devi of Saharsa district in Bihar. The injured teen, Rupesh -- hailing from the same district -- sustained critical injuries. He is undergoing treatment at the MBS hospital in Kota and his condition is said to be sensitive, police said.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), Kota, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel received information around 7.15 am that a woman and a teen lying injured on railway tracks near Gudla railway station following which they rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the MBS hospital.

The woman was declared brought dead while the injured was in a semi-conscious state and is currently under treatment at the hospital, officials said.

The family of deceased woman has been informed and an autopsy will be conducted after their arrival in Kota, In-charge, GRP Kota, Ashok Kumar said.

Prima facie, the two slipped from the coach gate of the Mumbai-bound train, he said, adding that the details of the victims would be clear only after the arrival of their family members.

According to RPF, Kota, an initial inquiry has revealed that the woman was a mother of three, and the teen hailed from the same village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025