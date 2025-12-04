Rajasthan: Bihar woman killed, teen critical after falling from moving train in Bundi

A 30-year-old woman was found dead on railway track, while a 17-year-old boy with her was in a critically injured state after allegedly falling from a moving train in Bundi district on Thursday, police said.

The duo allegedly slipped from the coach gate and fell onto the tracks near Gudla railway station early Thursday morning, while travelling from Nizamuddin, Delhi to Mumbai, they added.

The deceased woman was identified as Banita Devi of Saharsa district in Bihar. The injured teen, Rupesh -- hailing from the same district -- sustained critical injuries. He is undergoing treatment at the MBS hospital in Kota and his condition is said to be sensitive, police said.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), Kota, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel received information around 7.15 am that a woman and a teen lying injured on railway tracks near Gudla railway station following which they rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the MBS hospital.

The woman was declared brought dead while the injured was in a semi-conscious state and is currently under treatment at the hospital, officials said.

The family of deceased woman has been informed and an autopsy will be conducted after their arrival in Kota, In-charge, GRP Kota, Ashok Kumar said.

Prima facie, the two slipped from the coach gate of the Mumbai-bound train, he said, adding that the details of the victims would be clear only after the arrival of their family members.

According to RPF, Kota, an initial inquiry has revealed that the woman was a mother of three, and the teen hailed from the same village.

