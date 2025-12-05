Left Menu

Matariki 2026 to be Hosted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei with Theme ‘Herenga Waka’

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed the announcement, acknowledging the iwi’s strong history of welcoming thousands to their annual festivities.

05-12-2025
Matariki 2026 promises to further cement the celebration as a unifying national moment—one that blends ancient tradition with contemporary identity and invites all people to reflect on their journeys, their connections, and their hopes for the future. Image Credit: ChatGPT
The Government has announced that Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will host next year’s national Matariki broadcast, marking a significant moment for Auckland and for the iwi whose long-standing commitment to Matariki celebrations has helped shape public understanding of the Māori New Year.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed the announcement, acknowledging the iwi’s strong history of welcoming thousands to their annual festivities. This year’s gathering drew an estimated 5,000 attendees, making it the largest Matariki celebration in Aotearoa and signalling a growing national engagement with the holiday since it became an official public holiday in 2022.

The 2026 theme, Matariki Herenga Waka – For Everyone, aims to emphasise unity, belonging and the collective experience of Matariki. Inspired by Auckland’s identity as the “city of sails,” the theme reflects the vision of Matariki as a gathering point, a cultural anchor where people from all communities can come together—whether on ancestral whenua or in urban centres across the motu.

Matariki is traditionally a time dedicated to three key values: reflection, celebration, and preparation. It invites New Zealanders to honour those who have passed, give thanks for the earth’s abundance, and consider aspirations for the year ahead. While annual themes differ, these enduring values remain at the heart of the observance.

Hosting the national broadcast will allow Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to showcase their unique cultural narratives, including their deep historical connection to Tāmaki Makaurau and longstanding maritime traditions reflected in the theme’s symbolism. The event is expected to highlight kapa haka, waiata, storytelling, and ceremonial observances, alongside opportunities for wider community participation.

Matariki 2026 promises to further cement the celebration as a unifying national moment—one that blends ancient tradition with contemporary identity and invites all people to reflect on their journeys, their connections, and their hopes for the future.

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

