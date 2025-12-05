NDRF Concludes Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka
India's NDRF successfully completed search and rescue operations in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah. They rescued 150 persons, recovered mortal remains, and assisted vulnerable individuals. The teams navigated challenging conditions across flood and landslide-affected regions, emphasizing India's humanitarian commitment. Discussions on reconstruction and rehabilitation are underway between India and Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) completed its mission in Sri Lanka on Friday. The NDRF managed to save 150 people and recover numerous mortal remains amidst Cyclone Ditwah's destruction, reflecting India's dedication to humanitarian aid.
In close cooperation with Sri Lankan authorities, the NDRF teams operated under adverse conditions, navigating flooded neighborhoods and unstable terrain in districts like Badulla, Puttalam, and Colombo. Their efforts included supporting pregnant women, infants, and people with disabilities.
Post-mission, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha discussed reconstruction plans with Sri Lankan Minister Susil Ranasinghe, focusing on post-cyclone rehabilitation. Operation Sagar Bandhu has been crucial in delivering urgent aid to the affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race Against Time: Rescues Amid Asia's Catastrophic Floods
UPDATE 1-Indonesia pledges action on companies causing catastrophic Sumatra floods
CPI(M)'s farmer wing AIKS calls advance estimates of kharif production 'bogus', cites floods in several states
Indonesia promises action on any mining permit violations as Sumatra floods toll at about 800
Southeast Asia's Battle Against Deadly Floods: Aid Efforts and Recovery Plans Underway