NDRF Concludes Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) completed its mission in Sri Lanka on Friday. The NDRF managed to save 150 people and recover numerous mortal remains amidst Cyclone Ditwah's destruction, reflecting India's dedication to humanitarian aid.

In close cooperation with Sri Lankan authorities, the NDRF teams operated under adverse conditions, navigating flooded neighborhoods and unstable terrain in districts like Badulla, Puttalam, and Colombo. Their efforts included supporting pregnant women, infants, and people with disabilities.

Post-mission, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha discussed reconstruction plans with Sri Lankan Minister Susil Ranasinghe, focusing on post-cyclone rehabilitation. Operation Sagar Bandhu has been crucial in delivering urgent aid to the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)