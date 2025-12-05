Left Menu

NDRF Concludes Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka

India's NDRF successfully completed search and rescue operations in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah. They rescued 150 persons, recovered mortal remains, and assisted vulnerable individuals. The teams navigated challenging conditions across flood and landslide-affected regions, emphasizing India's humanitarian commitment. Discussions on reconstruction and rehabilitation are underway between India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:12 IST
NDRF Concludes Operation Sagar Bandhu in Cyclone-Ravaged Sri Lanka
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) completed its mission in Sri Lanka on Friday. The NDRF managed to save 150 people and recover numerous mortal remains amidst Cyclone Ditwah's destruction, reflecting India's dedication to humanitarian aid.

In close cooperation with Sri Lankan authorities, the NDRF teams operated under adverse conditions, navigating flooded neighborhoods and unstable terrain in districts like Badulla, Puttalam, and Colombo. Their efforts included supporting pregnant women, infants, and people with disabilities.

Post-mission, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha discussed reconstruction plans with Sri Lankan Minister Susil Ranasinghe, focusing on post-cyclone rehabilitation. Operation Sagar Bandhu has been crucial in delivering urgent aid to the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

Shingles Vaccine Shows Potential in Dementia Prevention and Treatment

 Global
2
Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

Milestone of Unity: 250th C-130J Tail Component Delivered

 India
3
IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

IndiGo's Nationwide Flight Cancellations Spark Passenger Protests

 India
4
Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

Haryana's ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’ Crushes Crime Networks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025