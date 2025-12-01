Southeast Asia's Battle Against Deadly Floods: Aid Efforts and Recovery Plans Underway

Devastating floods have wreaked havoc across Southeast Asia, causing significant loss of life and displacement in the region. The calamity has left authorities in Indonesia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka scrambling to initiate recovery and aid efforts.

As of the past week, the severe weather has claimed the lives of at least 469 people in Indonesia, 162 in Thailand, and 334 in Sri Lanka. These numbers are likely to rise as rescuers continue to search for the missing, particularly in Sri Lanka, where 370 people are unaccounted for.

Both Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have announced recovery and compensation plans. Efforts include infrastructure rebuilding and addressing climate change challenges to better prepare for future extreme weather events.

