Left Menu

Raging Battles in Eastern DRC Amidst U.S. Peace Efforts

Conflict erupted anew in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, overshadowing U.S. efforts to broker peace between Congolese and Rwandan leaders. Despite recent agreements, clashes persisted with the Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 group not adhering to the deals. Civilians faced displacement as violence spread in South Kivu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:31 IST
Raging Battles in Eastern DRC Amidst U.S. Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intense fighting continued in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, casting a shadow over recent U.S.-brokered peace agreements between Congolese and Rwandan leaders. The deals aimed to resolve longstanding conflicts in the mineral-rich region, yet violence persisted despite diplomatic interventions.

While U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted successes in peacemaking efforts, fierce battles raged on, with each side accusing the other of provocations. The Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebel group, controlling major eastern cities, claimed government forces initiated widespread attacks, with ongoing clashes reported by Congolese army officials.

The unrest has forced numerous families to flee their homes, with significant human and infrastructural casualties reported. Despite international diplomatic engagement, core issues remain unresolved, heightening the humanitarian crisis as violence disrupts everyday life in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, says RBI.

India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion duri...

 Global
2
Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

Cloudflare's Wave: Another Outage Ripple Effect

 Spain
3
Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

Gold Heist in Sabarimala: Global Conspiracy Unveiled

 India
4
Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

Controversy Over Religious Quotas in Jammu Medical Admissions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025