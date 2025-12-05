Raging Battles in Eastern DRC Amidst U.S. Peace Efforts

Intense fighting continued in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, casting a shadow over recent U.S.-brokered peace agreements between Congolese and Rwandan leaders. The deals aimed to resolve longstanding conflicts in the mineral-rich region, yet violence persisted despite diplomatic interventions.

While U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted successes in peacemaking efforts, fierce battles raged on, with each side accusing the other of provocations. The Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebel group, controlling major eastern cities, claimed government forces initiated widespread attacks, with ongoing clashes reported by Congolese army officials.

The unrest has forced numerous families to flee their homes, with significant human and infrastructural casualties reported. Despite international diplomatic engagement, core issues remain unresolved, heightening the humanitarian crisis as violence disrupts everyday life in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)