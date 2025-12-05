UK Crackdown on Illegal Delivery Riders Highlights Enforcement Surge

In a sweeping operation dubbed 'Operation Equalise,' UK authorities have arrested 171 delivery riders for illegal working, with individuals predominantly from India, Bangladesh, and China facing deportation. The government's recent crackdown aims to address illegal migration and enforce immigration laws more robustly across the country.

The UK Home Office has intensified its immigration checks, with 'Operation Equalise' acting as a significant push to identify and detain those working without appropriate documentation. This move is part of a broader strategy by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to reform immigration enforcement, including stricter deportation measures.

The latest legislation, receiving Royal Assent, expands the right to work checks to cover the gig economy, closing loopholes that allowed illegal employment. Companies in this sector, including major food delivery services like Deliveroo, are being urged to implement more rigorous identity verification processes to combat illicit work practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)