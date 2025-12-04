Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-US minerals projects seek more support from Washington to compete with China

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:58 IST
REUTERS NEXT-US minerals projects seek more support from Washington to compete with China

Washington must speed up permitting and financing for projects to offset China's broad sway over the world's supply of the minerals used to build electronics, weapons and a range of other goods, three U.S. mining and refining executives said on Thursday.

"We have done all that is possible to do, and at this point it requires massive U.S. government intervention," said KaLeigh Long, Chief Executive Officer of privately held Westwin Elements.

View the live broadcast of the Reuters NEXT World Stage here and read full coverage here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
2
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global
3
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
4
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025