REUTERS NEXT-US minerals projects seek more support from Washington to compete with China

Washington must speed up permitting and financing for projects to offset China's broad sway over the world's supply of the minerals used to build electronics, weapons and a range of other goods, three U.S. mining and refining executives said on Thursday.

"We have done all that is possible to do, and at this point it requires massive U.S. government intervention," said KaLeigh Long, Chief Executive Officer of privately held Westwin Elements.

