UPDATE 1-Mexico's Sheinbaum to meet Trump, Canada's PM in Washington

Updated: 04-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:35 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she will travel to Washington for the draw of the 2026 soccer World Cup, and will also meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Sheinbaum said in a daily morning press conference she would hold a "short meeting" with both leaders but did not provide further details. The World Cup draw will take place in the U.S. capital on Friday.

The trip comes as Mexico and its North American partners prepare for the 2026 formal review of the USMCA, amid rising U.S. tariffs and renewed calls by Washington to renegotiate or possibly withdraw from the pact. The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement in 2020 and was negotiated during Trump's first term as president, requires the three countries to hold a joint review after six years.

