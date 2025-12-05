Left Menu

Deadline for Waqf Property Registration: No Extension, but Grace for Partial Entries

Kiren Rijiju, Minority Affairs Minister, announced no deadline extension for Waqf property registration on the UMEED portal but offered a three-month penalty-free grace period for those who attempted registration. With 1.51 lakh properties registered, the deadline ends today. Unregistered caretakers must approach Waqf tribunals for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Friday that the deadline for registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal would not be extended. However, a grace period of three months without penalties has been offered for those who started but couldn't complete the registration process.

As of Friday morning, 1.51 lakh properties have been successfully registered, though millions remain unregistered. The UMEED portal, launched under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, aims to create a comprehensive digital inventory of Waqf properties across India.

Rijiju acknowledged challenges faced by various states, including slow portal performance and lack of documentation. He urged those unable to register to seek guidance from their Waqf tribunals, reiterating the government's commitment to modernizing Waqf administration for minority community benefits.

India's forex reserves drop by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, says RBI.

