Deadline for Waqf Property Registration: No Extension, but Grace for Partial Entries
Kiren Rijiju, Minority Affairs Minister, announced no deadline extension for Waqf property registration on the UMEED portal but offered a three-month penalty-free grace period for those who attempted registration. With 1.51 lakh properties registered, the deadline ends today. Unregistered caretakers must approach Waqf tribunals for assistance.
- Country:
- India
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Friday that the deadline for registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal would not be extended. However, a grace period of three months without penalties has been offered for those who started but couldn't complete the registration process.
As of Friday morning, 1.51 lakh properties have been successfully registered, though millions remain unregistered. The UMEED portal, launched under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, aims to create a comprehensive digital inventory of Waqf properties across India.
Rijiju acknowledged challenges faced by various states, including slow portal performance and lack of documentation. He urged those unable to register to seek guidance from their Waqf tribunals, reiterating the government's commitment to modernizing Waqf administration for minority community benefits.
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- UMEEED
- Kirren Rijiju
- registration
- deadline
- tribunals
- geo-tagging
- minority
- properties
- government
ALSO READ
NFL-League introduces mandatory field standards, sets 2028 deadline for surface replacements
AIMPLB flags difficulties in registering waqf properties on portal, calls for deadline extension
Agitating BLOs up the ante against Bengal CEO, demand 3-month extension of enumeration deadline
Ramaphosa Extends Deadline for TRC Prosecution Inquiry to July 2026
Supreme Court Upholds Deadline for Waqf Registration on UMEED Portal