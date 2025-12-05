Deadline for Waqf Property Registration: No Extension, but Grace for Partial Entries

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Friday that the deadline for registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal would not be extended. However, a grace period of three months without penalties has been offered for those who started but couldn't complete the registration process.

As of Friday morning, 1.51 lakh properties have been successfully registered, though millions remain unregistered. The UMEED portal, launched under the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, aims to create a comprehensive digital inventory of Waqf properties across India.

Rijiju acknowledged challenges faced by various states, including slow portal performance and lack of documentation. He urged those unable to register to seek guidance from their Waqf tribunals, reiterating the government's commitment to modernizing Waqf administration for minority community benefits.