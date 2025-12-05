Supreme Court Slams Assam Police for Illegal Custody Under UAPA
The Supreme Court granted bail to a man detained for over two years without trial for possessing counterfeit currency. It criticized Assam Police for not filing a chargesheet under UAPA, labeling his custody as 'illegal.' The bench emphasized that extended detention without charges cannot be justified.
The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the authority of Assam Police for detaining a man for over two years without trial, calling the arrest under UAPA regulations 'illegal.' The individual was reportedly found with counterfeit currency, but procedural delays led to his release on bail.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta expressed their discontent with the police's failure to file a chargesheet within the statutory timeline, mandated by 1967's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The court highlighted the ability to extend the deadline up to 180 days only with court approval.
The man, identified as Tonlong Konyak from Myanmar, had already faced default bail in similar cases. The Supreme Court's ruling underscores the critical observation of legal procedures and the unjust nature of prolonged custody without filed charges.
