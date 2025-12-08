Left Menu

Bomb Threats Plague Rajasthan High Court: A Security Challenge

Rajasthan High Court faced its third bomb threat in six weeks, causing panic and evacuation. Despite investigations, the source of the threats remains undiscovered. Legal professionals express frustration over the recurring disruptions to court proceedings and urge swift action to enhance security and trace perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court was forced to evacuate on Monday after receiving a hoax bomb threat via email, officials reported. This marked the second such scare in just four days and the third in six weeks, prompting widespread concern.

Security procedures were promptly enacted, with bomb disposal and dog squads dispatched, but no suspicious objects were found. The incident led to the suspension of judicial proceedings as safety teams scoured the entire complex.

Legal representatives voiced their concerns, highlighting the disruption repeatedly caused by these threats and the challenge of not yet identifying the perpetrator. Calls for improved security measures and decisive action against those responsible are intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

