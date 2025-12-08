Presidential Powers and the Supreme Clash: The Fate of Independent Agencies
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to validate Trump's dismissal of a Federal Trade Commission member, potentially expanding presidential power and overturning a longstanding New Deal-era precedent. The case could redefine the balance between the executive branch and independent government agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:15 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices may soon affirm Donald Trump's decision to remove a Federal Trade Commission member, a move that could significantly boost presidential authority.
The case has sparked a contentious debate over the balance of power, with arguments centered around overturning the 1935 Humphrey's Executor v. United States ruling.
Liberal justices warn that such a shift could lead to unchecked presidential power, threatening the independence of crucial government entities like the Federal Reserve and antitrust agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)