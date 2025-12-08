Presidential Powers and the Supreme Clash: The Fate of Independent Agencies

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices may soon affirm Donald Trump's decision to remove a Federal Trade Commission member, a move that could significantly boost presidential authority.

The case has sparked a contentious debate over the balance of power, with arguments centered around overturning the 1935 Humphrey's Executor v. United States ruling.

Liberal justices warn that such a shift could lead to unchecked presidential power, threatening the independence of crucial government entities like the Federal Reserve and antitrust agencies.

